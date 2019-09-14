Público
Consell per la República El Consell per la República pide mediación independiente en el diálogo sobre Catalunya

El Estado debe reconocer el derecho a la autodeterminación y “la reversión de la represión y el respeto integran a los derechos civiles y políticos”.

La Casa de la República, seu del Consell per la República i Residència de Puigdemont. EFE

El Consell per la República ha pedido que haya “mediación independiente” en las negociaciones sobre el conflicto catalán y que se proponga al Estado una plataforma de negociación para la resolución del conflicto en Catalunya.

En un comunicado este sábado, esta entidad ha informado de que se reunieron el jueves 12 de septiembre en Waterloo y acordaron que, en el marco de esta propuesta de negociación, el Estado debe reconocer el derecho a la autodeterminación y “la reversión de la represión y el respeto integran a los derechos civiles y políticos”.

También concluyeron que la acción de las instituciones y la sociedad civil para materializar la autodeterminación “no puede quedar bloqueada, ni por la represión, ni por la negativa de la mayoría de la fuerzas políticas e instituciones españolas al diálogo”.

Ha instado a la sociedad civil y a las instituciones catalanas a “preparar medidas y actuaciones necesarias para materializar el mandato popular para la independencia”, y ha llamado a la movilización ciudadana para acompañar las acciones de las instituciones para materializar ese mandato.

Para ello, han afirmado que se podrá ejercer “la desobediencia civil cuando sea necesaria, siempre dentro del marco de la lucha no violenta”.

Han defendido que, mientras no se materialice el mandato derivado de un referéndum, “cualquier elección al Parlament tendrá carácter refrendario”, y han reclamado a las instituciones europeas e internacionales que velen por garantizar los derechos humanos.

