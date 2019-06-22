El Consell de la República convoca una protesta en Estrasburgo para defender que Puigdemont y Junqueras sean eurodiputados

El Consell per la República ha convocado para el martes 2 de julio en Estrasburgo (Francia) una movilización para defender que el expresidente Carles Puigdemont, el exconseller Toni Comín (JxCat) y el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, puedan ejercer de eurodiputados.
En un comunicado, han explicado que la protesta empezará a las 9 horas frente a la Eurocámara con el lema Omplim Estrasburg –Llenemos Estrasbugo– coincidiendo con el día que se constituirá el Parlamento Europeo tras las elecciones del 26 de mayo.
"Reclamamos al Parlamento Europeo que no permita la exclusión de tres eurodiputados catalanes. ¡No a la degradación democrática de Europa!", reclaman los organizadores, que precisan que la protesta tendrá un acto central a las 12 horas del mismo día.
Puigdemont, Comín y Junqueras fueron elegidos en sus respectivas candidaturas, pero no han obtenido el acta: los dos primeros porque la Junta Electoral Central les exigió que fueran a recogerla personalmente al Congreso –no lo hicieron por el riesgo a ser detenidos– y a Junqueras el Supremo le negó salir de la cárcel.
Los tres tienen previsto elevar el caso al Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE), ya que consideran que tienen inmunidad desde el día que fueron elegidos, y defienden que, si se pudieron presentar a los comicios, no tiene sentido que ahora se les impida ejercer.
Grupo de trabajo
La movilización del día 2 también quiere exigir al Estado que "cumpla la resolución del Grupo de Trabajo de Detenciones Arbitrarias del Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU y libere a los presos políticos", en alusión a los dirigentes soberanistas que están en prisión preventiva.
El independentismo ya organizó una manifestación independentista vinculada a las instituciones europeas, cuando en diciembre de 2017 hizo una protesta en Bruselas (Bélgica) contra la situación de los presos y reclamando el apoyo de la Unión Europea.
