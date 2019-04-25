El Tribunal Constitucional ha avalado los artículos de la Ley de Educación Catalana (LEC) sobre el régimen lingüístico, aunque ha eliminado diez artículos que regulaban las etapas educativas de Primaria, Secundaria y Bachillerato, o enseñanzas como los artísticos, porque no se ajustan a la normativa estatal básica o lo invaden. Esta sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso la Agencia Catalana de Noticias, resuelve el recurso presentado por el PP en 2009 en el que justificaban que esta norma "blindaba al catalán como lengua vehicular".

De este modo, el Tribunal mantiene que los alumnos que se incorporan al sistema educativo sin conocer el catalán puedan recibir una atención personalizada que les permita iniciar el aprendizaje, siempre que "no excluya", y que la reciban con "carácter similar aquellos que no conozcan el castellano". Y, además, también conserva el artículo que prevé que el Gobierno determine "el currículo de la enseñanza de las lenguas, que comprende los objetivos, los contenidos, los criterios de evaluación y la regulación del marco horario", porque considera que se refiere al catalán, el aranés y la literatura en estas lenguas "como asignaturas de libre configuración autonómica". La pretensión del PP no ha tenido éxito.

Artículos inconstitucionales

Sin embargo, el tribunal considera contrarios a la Constitución diferentes preceptos sobre cuerpos docentes de la Generalitat, ya que cree que "no pueden alterar la estructura de los cuerpos de funcionarios establecida por la legislación básica". Por ejemplo, ha anulado el artículo 58 de la ley que regula la educación Primaria, al considerar que la LEC "viene a ser una reformulación simplificada de la legislación básica estatal" que "en algunos aspectos no refleja la amplitud de las bases estatales, reguladas con más detalle que el que muestra el legislador autonómico".

El tribunal también señala que en algunos casos la norma catalana del 2009 no se ajusta a la reforma del 2013 y especifica que las administraciones educativas y los centros "no pueden atender a dos listados de objetivos a la hora de concretar el currículo y de ponerlo en práctica", ya que ésta es tarea del Estado, porque le corresponde "fijar objetivos como parte nuclear del sistema educativo".

