Consultas Felipe VI Arrimadas asegura que  Cs "violaría" sus principios si hiciera vicepresidente a Iglesias

La portavoz de la formación insiste en que hay una vía alternativa a la investidura con PP, PSOE y su formación, aunque tanto Casado como Sánchez descartan este pacto. Arrimadas ha anunciado que llamará hoy al presidente en funciones.

La portavoz de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, ofrece una rueda de prensa en el Congreso de los Diputados, este miércoles tras su encuentro con el rey Felipe VI en el marco de la ronda de consultas con los partidos con representación parlamentaria para designar candidato a la investidura. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

La portavoz de Ciudadanos -que ya ejerce como líder del partido-, Inés Arrimadas,  ha reiterado este miércoles su negativa a facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez si el socialista mantiene el acuerdo con Unidas Podemos. La dirigente ha asegurado que su formación estaría "violando sus principios" al hacer vicepresidente al líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias: "Ese millón seiscientos mil no nos han votado nos para hacer vicepresidente a Iglesias", ha señalado en rueda de prensa en el Congreso, tras reunirse con el rey Felipe VI por primera vez.

Asimismo, ha insistido al presidente en funciones para que rompa su acuerdo con la formación 'morada' y explore la vía de los 221 escaños, junto a los 'populares', UPN y su partido. Sin embargo, tanto desde la dirección del PP como del PSOE han descartado por completo esta opción. La portavoz de Cs ha quitado importancia a esta cuestión y ha recalcado que mantiene "contactos habituales" con el PP y ha inquirido al socialista a dar "el primer paso": "Nos estamos adelantando porque nos vemos obligados a poner esta alternativa, creo que el PP se verá obligado a pactar si Sánchez rectifica".

Además, Arrimadas ha anunciado que llamará este mismo miércoles al presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones después de que sus gabinetes hayan estado en contacto estas últimas semanas: "Me gustaría llamar hoy personalmente a Sánchez, esta propuesta puede dar estabilidad y tiene amplia mayoría detrás. Hay una alternativa a esa vía de insomnio", ha zanjado.

Sobre la propuesta de 'España Suma' que están planteando insistentemente desde el PP para unirse en torno a una candidatura conjunta, la portavoz ha señalado que si Casado quiere suma, debe "sumar por España los 221 escaños": "Le pedimos que negocie, eso es lo más evidente, lo más urgente de solucionar, la vía moderada, constitucionalista", ha añadido, sin entrar a valorar un posible acuerdo con el PP en Galicia o Euskadi de cara a las elecciones autonómicas del 2020.

