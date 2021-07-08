madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha avivado este jueves más la polémica sobre la campaña difundida por el Ministerio de Consumo para reducir el consumo excesivo de carne y avanzar hacia dietas más equilibradas. Preguntado por esta cuestión durante una rueda de prensa ofrecida en Lituania junto a la primera ministra del país, Ingrida Simonyte, el líder del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que "a mí, donde me pongan un chuletón al punto, eso es imbatible".
Las palabras de Sánchez llegan después de las críticas del ministro de Agricultura, Luis Planas, a la campaña de Consumo. Planas calificó de "errónea" esta campaña y la comparó a otras como la "del azúcar mata". En este sentido, defendió que era "injusto" que se señalara al sector cárnico.
((Habrá ampliación))
