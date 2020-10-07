Estás leyendo: El Parlamento Europeo aprueba reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en un 60% para 2030

Público
Público

Contaminación El Parlamento Europeo aprueba reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en un 60% para 2030

Los expertos dicen que una reducción del 55% en 2030 es lo mínimo que la UE necesita sea para alcanzar su objetivo de neutralidad climática en 2050.

Bruselas fija para 2050 el fin de las emisiones de efecto invernadero en Europa. EFE
El Parlamento Europeo aprueba reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en un 60% para 2030. EFE / Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

Reuters

El Parlamento Europeo aprobó el martes un objetivo legalmente vinculante para que la Unión Europea reduzca sus emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en un 60% para 2030, en comparación con los niveles de 1990, según los resultados de la votación publicados el miércoles.

El objetivo aprobado por el Parlamento Europeo es más ambicioso que el recorte de emisiones netas de "al menos el 55%" propuesto por la Comisión Europea. 

Ahora, el Parlamento tiene que llegar a un acuerdo con los países miembros del bloque, que están divididos sobre lo ambicioso que debe ser dicho proyecto.

Los expertos dicen que una reducción del 55% en 2030 es lo mínimo que la UE necesita sea para alcanzar su objetivo de neutralidad climática en 2050.

El Parlamento Europeo aprobó el nuevo objetivo por una mayoría de 26 votos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público