Contrato a dedo de Ayuso El PSOE reclama al Gobierno de Ayuso el expediente del contrato que otorgó a dedo a Cake Minuesa por 30.000 euros

El Grupo Socialista en la Asamblea de Madrid ha reclamado este martes al Ejecutivo autonómico la remisión del contrato, "con todos los expedientes que lo acompañe", después de que Público desvelara esta adjudicación. La empresa no había trabajado antes para la Comunidad de Madrid, y el Gobierno no aclara qué otras ofertas valoraron.

Pilar Sánchez Acera, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El PSOE ha reclamado este martes al Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso que remita toda la documentación del contrato que el Ejecutivo de la Comunidad de Madrid otorgó a dedo, sin publicidad, a la empresa CAELUM PRODUCCIONES, S.L., propiedad del reportero Cake Minuesa, colaborador de OkDiario.

El lunes, Público desveló la adjudicación de este contrato para hacer vídeos sobre la prevención del coronavirus. En el escrito presentado por el Grupo Socialista en la Asamblea de Madrid este martes, dirigido a la Mesa de la cámara, la diputada Carmen López Ruíz reclama al Consejo de Gobierno la remisión "con todos los expedientes que lo acompañe, del contrato", "tramitado por Emergencia" y "adjudicado por procedimiento sin publicidad". 

El Grupo Socialista en la Asamblea reclama al Gobierno de Ayuso  la remisión "con todos los expedientes que lo acompañe, del contrato"

La petición de información también lleva la firma de Pilar Sánchez Acera, portavoz adjunta del grupo. Hasta el momento, el Ejecutivo de Ayuso ha dejado sin responder buena parte de las preguntas de este diario. 

Entre otras cuestiones, el Gobierno regional no aclara cuáles son los vídeos elaborados por la empresa de Minuesa -"Están publicados en nuestras redes sociales"-, ni siquiera cuántos son. Asegura que otras empresas también presentaron ofertas, si bien la Consejería de Sanidad optó por la de CAELUM PRODUCCIONES, al ser más "competitiva".

La resolución de Sanidad del 13 de marzo sólo señala que la administración pidió presupuesto a la empresa de Minuesa, sin mencionar que valorase ofertas de otras empresas. Ahora, desde Sanidad aseguran que sí pidieron presupuesto a otras empresas, sin aclarar cuáles son.


