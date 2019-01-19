Público
Convención Nacional PP Aznar define a Casado como "un líder sin tutelas ni tutías" y lo destaca frente a Rajoy

El expresidente del Gobierno ha acaparado todos los focos en la segunda jornada de la Convención Nacional del PP, donde ha pedido el voto para su partido, tras años de alejamiento.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, acompañado del expresidente del Gobierno y presidente de la Fundación FAES, José María Aznar, durante la segunda jornada de la Convención Nacional del Partido Popular que se celebra hasta mañana domingo en el Recinto Ferial IFEMA de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

El expresidente del Gobierno y presidente de honor hasta 2016, José María Aznar, ha equiparado todos los focos en la segunda jornada de la Convención Nacional del PP, donde ha pedido el voto para su partido, tras años de alejamiento, y en el que ha reivindicado el liderazgo de Casado frente a Rajoy, al que no ha nombrado ni una sola vez en el discurso.

"Pablo, ninguno de tus antecesores lo tuvimos tan difícil y mira que
fáciles las cosas no han sido casi nunca para el PP" ha afirmado Aznar, enchido de orgullo hacia su 'pupilo'. "Creo que no sólo tenemos un gran presidente en el Partido Popular, tenemos un gran líder, un líder 'sin tutelas ni tutías', un líder como un castillo".

