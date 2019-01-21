Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Convención Nacional PP La primera medida del PP de Casado tras la Convención: una ley para agilizar la expulsión de 'okupas' 

Los conservadores presentarán una proposición de ley a finales de esta misma semana para "para agilizar la desocupación de viviendas" en palabras de Marta González, vicesecretaria de Comunicación del la formación.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (c), y su esposa Isabel Torres (3ªi), junto al secretario general Teodoro García-Egea (2ºi), y los vicesecretarios Andrea Levy, Javier Maroto, Marta González e Isabel García Tejerina (i-d), durante la clausura de la Conv

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (c), y su esposa Isabel Torres (3ªi), junto al secretario general Teodoro García-Egea (2ºi), y los vicesecretarios Andrea Levy, Javier Maroto, Marta González e Isabel García Tejerina (i-d), durante la clausura de la Convención Nacional del Partido Popular que se ha celebrado desde el viernes el Recinto Ferial IFEMA de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Las primeras reacciones a la Convención Nacional del PP de este fin de semana no se han hecho esperar. Los conservadores presentarán una proposición de ley a finales de esta misma semana para "para agilizar la desocupación de viviendas" en palabras de Marta González, vicesecretaria de Comunicación del la formación. 

Con esta iniciativa, los 'populares' pretenden acelerar la expulsión de personas que se encuentran instaladas en viviendas de forma ilegal; introduciendo, para ello, "mejoras" en la modificación de la ley de enjuiciamiento civil, que ya fue aprobada en la Cámara Alta en junio de 2018. 

Desde el PP consideran que esta modificación "no ha sido suficiente" y quieren dar "más poder a los tribunales" para que las personas "sin contrato alguno" no puedan permanecer en las viviendas de esta manera. El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, presentará la iniciativa en un acto en Madrid junto a los candidatos 'populares' de los municipios "más afectados", como Madrid o Barcelona, una vez quede registrada en el Congreso.

Con esta proposición, el PP inicia una "campaña sobre temas que preocupan a la ciudadanía de cara a la campaña de las municipales" pero que no solo afecta a las "grandes ciudades", sino también a municipios como Badalona, donde el día de la víspera de Reyes un fuego provocado, presuntamente, por seis 'okupas' acabó con la vida de tres vecinos del bloque.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad