Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Convenión Nacional PP Rajoy advierte a Casado: "No es bueno el sectarismo ni son buenos los doctrinarios"

Mariano Rajoy ha vuelto a escena, libre de las ataduras políticas de antaño y sin la responsabilidad de ofrecer un discurso institucional donde la Convención Nacional del PP ha sido el escenario.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del PP Pablo Casado (i), junto al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (d), esta tarde durante la inauguración de la convención del Partido Popular que se celebrará hasta el próximo Domingo en el Recinto Ferial IFEMA de Madrid. EFE/ J.J.

El presidente del PP Pablo Casado (i), junto al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy (d), esta tarde durante la inauguración de la convención del Partido Popular que se celebrará hasta el próximo Domingo en el Recinto Ferial IFEMA de Madrid. EFE/ J.J. Guillén

Mariano Rajoy ha vuelto a escena, libre de las ataduras políticas de antaño y sin la responsabilidad de ofrecer un discurso institucional donde Convención Nacional del PP ha sido el escenario. Rajoy ha apelado a la "claridad de principios" y ha lanzando una advertencia: "No es bueno el sectarismo ni son buenos los doctrinarios", un mensaje que parecía dirigido al propio Casado y a sus últimas decisiones, empezando por el endurecimiento de su discurso y acabando por el acuerdo de Gobierno de Andalucía con Vox.

Es el primer acto público en el que interviene Rajoy tras el Congreso Extraordinario de julio en el que se eligió a Pablo Casado como su sucesor, y lo ha hecho mediante una entrevista-coloquio junto a la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, un formato que ha elegido él y del que ha comentado, entre risas, que "no es una tertulia" porque a estas alturas de su vida, "de tertuliano no voy a acabar".

((Habrá ampliación))

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad