Convocan una cacerolada contra las medidas del Gobierno por el coronavirus

madrid
A las 21.00 horas de este sábado 21 se ha convocado una cacerolada ciudadana para protestar contra las medidas que está tomando el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ante la crisis del coronavirus.
La protesta, promovida por usuarios de Twitter, culpa al Ejecutivo de la falta de medidas de prevención frente a la pandemia así como de abandonar a las pequeñas y medianas empresas a causa de las drásticas medidas de confinamiento que han obligado a muchas de ellas a cesar su actividad laboral.
Con las etiquetas #Fuerademifuturo y #Demasiadosmuertos, los promotores quieren mostrar su rechazo, especialmente contra el vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias, a quien acusan de saltarse innecesariamente la cuarentena hasta en tres ocasiones después de que su pareja, la ministra Irene Montero, diese positivo en las pruebas del Covid-19.
Esta protesta contra la gestión de la crisis se produce después de que el pasado miércoles se llevase a cabo otra cacerolada, esta vez contra Felipe VI, a quien se acusó de utilizar el estado de alarma para tapar la polémica sobre el rey emérito y su futura herencia.
