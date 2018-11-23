Público
Cooficialidad del asturiano El Parlamento asturiano rechaza la oficialidad del bable por el voto en contra de PSOE, PP, Cs y Foro

De esta forma quedará aplazada a la próxima legislatura la posibilidad de incorporar la oficialidad del asturiano al Estatuto de Autonomía del Principado cuya modificación requiere el respaldo de 27 de los 45 diputados y la posterior ratificación por mayoría absoluta en las Cortes Generales.

Manifestación celebrada el pasado mes de abril en Oviedo para reivindicar la oficialidad del bable. EFE/A. Morante

El pleno del Parlamento asturiano ha rechazado este viernes, con el voto en contra de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos y Foro, iniciar la tramitación de una iniciativa de Podemos e IU para promover una reforma del Estatuto de Autonomía que incorporase la cooficialidad del asturiano.

Los socialistas han mantenido así su rechazo a esta medida pese a que en el último Congreso de la FSA-PSOE, donde Adrián Barbón fue elegido secretario general, cambió su postura histórica de rechazo para pasar a apoyar una cuestión que no respalda el Gobierno de Javier Fernández y que no incluyó en su programa electoral de 2015.

De esta forma quedará aplazada a la próxima legislatura la posibilidad de incorporar la oficialidad del asturiano al Estatuto de Autonomía del Principado cuya modificación requiere el respaldo de 27 de los 45 diputados —PSOE, Podemos e IU suman ahora 28— y la posterior ratificación por mayoría absoluta en las Cortes Generales.

El actual Estatuto señala que el asturiano gozará de protección y que se promoverá su uso, su difusión en los medios de comunicación y su enseñanza respetando las variantes locales y la voluntariedad en su aprendizaje y añade que una ley regulará su uso y promoción.

En la propuesta de IU y Podemos se planteaba modificar ese artículo por otro en el que se señalase que "el asturiano y el castellano son lenguas oficiales de Asturias. El gallego-asturiano es también oficial en su ámbito territorial y en las relaciones de la ciudadanía con la administración autonómica".

Además, pedían introducir en el Estatuto la regulación por ley del régimen de uso y aplicación en las distintas administraciones, tanto del asturiano como del gallego-asturiano e incluir que toda la ciudadanía tiene derecho de conocer y emplear libremente las lenguas oficiales en Asturias y que ninguna persona pudiera ser discriminada en función de la lengua oficial que emplee.

