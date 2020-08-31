Estás leyendo: Corinna Larsen alega ante la Audiencia Nacional que Villarejo ya no era policía cuando se reunió con él en Londres

La defensa de Larsen ha presentado un escrito en el que intenta demostrar que las grabaciones se habrían realizado cuando Villarejo ya estaba jubilado, por lo que no se darían las condiciones para que se hubiera producido un delito.

La defensa de Corinna Larsen ha presentado ante la Audiencia Nacional un escrito en el que ofrece un análisis pericial en el que intenta demostrar que las grabaciones del encuentro en Londres entre su defendida y el comisario jubilado y en prisión preventiva, José Manuel Villarejo, se habrían realizado el 7 de octubre de 2016. Esto supondría que el expolicía ya estaba jubilado por lo que no se darían las condiciones para que se hubiera producido delito.

La empresaria y examiga personal del rey emérito ha sido citada a declarar ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, Manuel García-Castellón, el próximo 28 de septiembre como investigada por un supuesto encargo al comisario Villarejo.

Pero ahora, en el escrito al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, la defensa de la empresaria señala que puesto que las diligencias de esta pieza 5 'Carol', que se ubica en la macrocausa 'Tándem', se reabrieron en julio por la aparición de dos archivos de audio que registraban conversaciones entre Villarejo y Larsen, al producirse ésta tras su jubilación, "significaría que el mismo carecería de la cualidad de funcionario al momento del supuesto encargo (7 de octubre de 2016), siendo por lo tanto la acción atípica".

El juez la quiere interrogar sobre el supuesto encargo que Corinna habría hecho a Villarejo para obtener información sobre una asistente personal española de la que sospechaba que pudiera estar filtrando información de su vida privada.

