El líder del PP ha alertado este martes de que "España no tiene a nadie al timón" frente a la pandemia y ha reprochado al presidente del Gobierno el dejar la responsabilidad a las autonomías.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/ Ballesteros/Archivo
madrid

Actualizado:

eefe

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha alertado este martes de que "España no tiene a nadie al timón" frente a la pandemia porque el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, está haciendo una "dejación de funciones" y se "parapeta" tras un conflicto competencial para dejar la responsabilidad a las autonomías.

En una comparecencia en el Congreso, después de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, haya anunciado que apoyará a las comunidades que quieran solicitar un estado de alarma para sus territorios, Casado ha criticado que se "escabulle" en otras administraciones y ha reprochado su "imprevisión e indolencia".

Por eso, ha advertido de que hay una "ausencia absoluta de liderazgo" y ha insistido en que dará su apoyo a las modificaciones legales necesarias para poder adoptar medidas frente a los rebrotes y frente a la "imprevisión e indolencia" del Gobierno, que cree que vuelve a cometer los mismos errores que en marzo con su "discurso triunfalista" sobre la covid. 

