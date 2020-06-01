MADRID
El senador de Compromís Carles Mulet ha vuelto a pedir información al Gobierno sobre la celebración de unas jornadas de la Guardia Civil entre el 9 y el 11 de marzo, justo antes de la declaración del estado de alarma por numerosos casos de la covid-19, en las que participaron decenas de agentes.
Mulet ha preguntado por segunda vez al Ejecutivo sobre la XVII Jornadas de Actualización Social, expresando su "disconformidad" tras no recibir una "respuesta completa" a todas las cuestiones planteadas, según la iniciativa sobre la que Compromís ha informado este lunes.
Tras la primera pregunta, planteada a finales de marzo, el Ejecutivo contestó que las jornadas se celebraron entre los días 9 y 11 de marzo de 2020 siendo autorizadas por el Mando de Personal de la Dirección General de la Guardia Civil el día 21 de febrero de 2020, y que a ellas asistieron 148 profesionales de diferentes provincias.
Mulet: ¿Cuántos tuvieron síntomas compatibles con la covid-19 en los 14 días siguientes?
Ahora el senador Mulet vuelve a preguntar sobre "las medidas preventivas adoptadas por cada una de las comandancias al regreso de estos compañeros": cuántos fueron puestos en cuarentena, o cuántos tuvieron síntomas compatibles con la covid-19 en los 14 días siguientes.
También incide en el número de asistentes a los que se hizo el test para determinar si eran portadores de la enfermedad, los que dieron positivo, quiénes ordenaron la celebración y los motivos por los que, "conociéndose ya esa semana la situación de riesgo en la que se encontraba Madrid, se continuaron celebrando".
