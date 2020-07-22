Estás leyendo: Los nuevos contagios de covid-19 se elevan a los 730 en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más alta desde el fin del estado de alarma

Coronavirus en España Los nuevos contagios de covid-19 se elevan a los 730 en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más alta desde el fin del estado de alarma

Respecto a las muertes, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 12 muertes en los últimos siete días, dos más que el martes, elevándose la cifra total de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en los 28.426.

Dos profesionales sanitarias realizan pruebas PCR. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta/Archivo
Dos profesionales sanitarias realizan pruebas PCR. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta/Archivo

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO | EUROPA PRESS

En las últimas 24 horas se han diagnosticado de covid-19 730 personas, en comparación con los 529 registrados el martes, siendo esta la cifra más alta desde el final del estado de alarma. Asimismo, estos datos sitúan en 267.551 las personas que se han infectado por el nuevo coronavirus, según las últimas cifras notificadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

Asimismo, hasta 5.253 personas han iniciado síntomas en las dos últimas semanas, y 1.631 en los últimos siete días. Respecto a las muertes, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 12 muertes con covid-19 en los últimos siete días, dos más que el martes, elevándose la cifra total de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en los 28.426.

Por otra parte, el informe publicado por Sanidad muestra que 11.736 personas han ingresado en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), 11 en los últimos 7 días; y 126.179 han precisado hospitalización, 288 en la última semana.

