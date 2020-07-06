Estás leyendo: Sanidad comunicará este lunes las conclusiones del estudio de seroprevalencia

Los resultados de las dos primeros análisis arrojaron que sólo el 5% y el 5,2% de los españoles, repectivamente, se ha contagiado de coronavirus. 

Una sanitaria realiza un test PCR. EFE/Fernando Villar/Archivo

El Ministerio de Sanidad comunicará este lunes las conclusiones del estudio de seroprevalencia. El análisis, realizado conjuntamente con el Instituto de Salud Csrlos III, permite conocer la dimensión real de la epidemia.

Así, el estudio se ha llevado a cabo en tres oleadas, con un intervalo de 21 días entre cada una. Los resultados de las dos primeros arrojaron que sólo el 5% y el 5,2% de los españoles, repectivamente, se ha contagiado de coronavirus. Para tener "inmunidad de grupo", se necesita que al menos un 60-70% de la población sea inmune.

El Centro Nacional de Epidemiología destacó que que las personas que presentan síntomas compatibles con la covid-19 han disminuido en la segunda ronda del estudio de seroprevalencia. Del mismo modo que la cifra de seroprevalencia no ha aumentado, como "era de esperar".

Para llevar a cabo este estudio, se han seleccionado un total de 36.000 hogares con una media de 2,5 miembros cada uno. Asimismo, a los voluntarios se les ha realizado un primer test rápido de anticuerpos (una muestra sangre) y después se hará una segunda prueba de anticuerpos del suero.

