La Junta de Extremadura ha limitado la libertad de circulación de las personas en horario nocturno entre las 00.00 y las 06.00 horas con el fin de frenar la propagación del coronavirus.
Esta medida entrará en vigor a partir de la publicación de un decreto de resolución firmado por el presidente de la Junta, Guillermo Fernández Vara, en el Diario Oficial de Extremadura, lo que, según fuentes del Ejecutivo regional consultadas por Europa Press, tendrá lugar a lo largo de la noche de este domingo.
Esta limitación mantendrá sus efectos hasta la finalización del estado de alarma declarado por el Real Decreto 926/2020 de 25 de octubre, que establece esta restricción en la movilidad entre las 23.00 y las 06.00 horas, y sus eventuales prórrogas.
Este retraso de una hora en la aplicación de limitación de la movilidad en la comunidad con respecto al horario establecido por el Gobierno ha sido decidido en la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno en sesión extraordinaria celebrada este domingo, por videoconferencia, tras la declaración del estado de alarma anunciada por el presidente del Ejecutivo nacional, Pedro Sánchez, para contener la propagación de infecciones causadas por el SARSCoV-2.
En concreto, el decreto de la Junta establece la limitación de la libertad de circulación de las personas en horario nocturno entre las 00.00 y las 06.00 horas para todo el territorio de la Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura y durante ese periodo solo será posible la circulación por causas justificadas como la adquisición de medicamentos, cumplimiento de obligaciones laborales, cuidado de mayores o menores de edad y regreso al domicilio.
