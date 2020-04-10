Estás leyendo: La mitad de las gasolineras podrán cerrar ante la caída de la demanda provocada por las restricciones a la movilidad

En una orden ministerial del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica, que previsiblemente se publicará el sábado o el lunes en el BOE, se establece que el 50 % de las gasolineras tendrá libertad para reducir al máximo su horario e incluso cerrar temporalmente.

MADRID, 07/04/2020.- Un empleado de una gasolinera de Madridlena el depósito de un vehículo este martes, vigésima cuarta jornada desde que se decretase el estado de alarma para frenar la epidemia del coronavirus. EFE/Marisca
Un empleado de una gasolinera de Madridlena el depósito de un vehículo este martes. EFE/Marisca

El Gobierno permitirá que la mitad de las estaciones de servicio cierre temporalmente ante la fuerte caída de la demanda de carburantes que ha provocado la declaración del estado de alarma para frenar el coronavirus, han informado a Efe fuentes del sector.

En una orden ministerial del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica, que previsiblemente se publicará este sábado o el lunes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), se establece que el 50% de las gasolineras tendrá libertad para reducir al máximo su horario e incluso cerrar temporalmente.

Otro 37% deberá abrir en su horario habitual, mientras que el 13% restante tendrá que ofrecer un servicio mínimo de 5 horas de lunes a sábado, según la misma fuente, que ha explicado que Transición Ecológica fijará qué estaciones de servicio deben permanecer abiertas.

Entre éstas figurarán las que mueven mayores volúmenes y aquellas ubicadas junto a infraestructuras esenciales, como por ejemplo, hospitales. Al ser declaradas servicio esencial, las gasolineras no podían cerrar a pesar de que en algunos caso las ventas habían caído más del 90 %, y si lo hacían se enfrentaban a una multa, por considerar que su cierre causaba un perjuicio a la sociedad.

Así, con esta orden, que entrará en vigor el mismo día de su publicación, el Gobierno dará respuesta a una de las peticiones del sector, que reclamaba el establecimiento de una especie de "servicios mínimos" para que las estaciones de servicio que no pudieran sostener financieramente su situación pudieran cerrar.

Las salidas de gasolinas y gasóleo de automoción desde las instalaciones de Compañía Logística de Hidrocarburos (CLH) cayeron el 83 y el 61%, respectivamente, en la semana del 23 al 29 de marzo, respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, según datos de la empresa, que mueve el 80% de los carburantes que se consumen.

