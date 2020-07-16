Estás leyendo: El Gobierno encargará un monumento para que no se olvide el sufrimiento causado por la pandemia

El Ejecutivo aprobará en las próximas reuniones del Consejo de Ministros medallas de reconocimiento al mérito civil para aquellos profesionales que trabajaron sin descanso durante la pandemia.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante el homenaje a las víctimas de la covid. - EFE
El Gobierno sacará a concurso público la realización de un monumento para que no se olvide el sufrimiento causado en España por la pandemia de la covid-19. La obra se instalará en Madrid, pero podrán colocarse réplicas en todas las capitales de provincias que lo pidan.

El monumento recordará a las víctimas causadas por esta pandemia, que, según los datos oficiales, ya ha provocado la muerte de cerca de 29.000 personas en España.

Además, el Gobierno aprobará en las próximas reuniones del Consejo de Ministros medallas de reconocimiento al mérito civil para aquellos profesionales que trabajaron sin descanso durante la pandemia, como los sanitarios, las Fuerzas de Seguridad o las Fuerzas Armadas.

Así lo explicó este martes el Ejecutivo al dar cuenta de los detalles del homenaje de Estado a las víctimas del coronavirus, que ha tenido lugar este jueves en Madrid en la plaza de la Armería del Palacio Real.

