Coronavirus en Jerez de la Frontera El PP de Jerez regala cupones de un euro para pan con el logo del partido

La formación conservadora ha puesto a disposición de Cáritas Diocesana 500 vales canjeables por 500 raciones de pan para que las incorporen a sus entregas de alimentos.

Antonio Saldaña, portavoz del PP de Jerez.
El PP de Jerez de la Frontera regala cupones de un euro para las familias más necesitadas de la ciudad gaditana para comprar pan. La iniciativa, que se puso en marcha el pasado jueves con el lema El pan de Jerez de cada día, consiste en un papel con el logo del partido impreso.

De esta manera, el PP ha puesto a disposición de Cáritas Diocesana 500 vales canjeables por 500 raciones de pan para que las incorporen a sus entregas de alimentos. "Nos hemos dado cuenta que en los envíos de comida que se hacen a las familias no se incorpora nunca el pan", explicó el pasado jueves Antonio Saldaña, portavoz del PP de Jerez.

La condición es que la formación, a través de Cáritas, entregará unos bonos que son canjeables por pan en los pequeños comercios. "Esa ayuda irá directamente a las personas que lo necesitan con el pan, pero también irán a los pequeños comercios", justifican desde el partido. 

"Ya estamos acostumbrados a las excentricidades del señor Saldaña, que parece buscar votos en algo tan serio como esto y no lo podemos entender", ha criticado José Antonio Díaz, el segundo teniente de alcaldesa del Ayuntamiento de Jerez (PSOE), en unas declaraciones recogidas por eldiario.es.

