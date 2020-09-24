MADRIDActualizado:
El exjefe de Servicio de Microbiología Clínica y Enfermedades Infecciosas del Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón Emilio Bouza ha sido nombrado portavoz del Grupo Covid-19. Su función será atender "las demandas informativas de la sociedad" que deriven de este equipo, que busca "dar seguimiento y respuesta a la evolución de la pandemia en la Comunidad de Madrid".
Desde el Gobierno regional han subrayado, a través de un comunicado, la "destacada trayectoria asistencial, científica e investigadora" del doctor Bouza. Es experto en Enfermedades Infecciosas y Microbiología y fundador de la Sociedad Española de Microbiología Clínica y Enfermedades Infecciosas.
Medios del Gobierno a disposición
En la reunión celebrada este jueves, en la sede de Vicepresidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, además se han abordado las recomendaciones para las actuaciones que, en el ámbito de sus competencias, anunciará este viernes la Comunidad de Madrid para doblegar la curva.
"Desde el respeto a las competencias de las administraciones públicas", el Gobierno de España ha puesto a disposición de la Comunidad de Madrid recursos para que pueda sumar a los propios como medios de rastreo, para la desinfección, logísticos, sanitarios y el asesoramiento de organismos como el Instituto Carlos III o el Centro de Alertas y Emergencias.
Asimismo, durante el encuentro, se ha nombrado a los cuatro técnicos sanitarios que trabajarán en plena coordinación con el Grupo Covid-19 para la elaboración de propuestas y toma de decisiones.
Por el Gobierno de España, se ha designado al director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, y la secretaria de Estado de Sanidad, Silvia Calzón.
Parte de la Comunidad de Madrid, el viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, y el asesor de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Jesús Canora.
