madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid ha nombrado a Encarnación Burgueño, la hija del hombre que ideó el plan para privatizar la sanidad en Madrid, Antonio Burgueño, a gestionar la respuesta a la grave situación que sufren por el coronavirus las residencias de mayores, según ha informado El País. Su nombramiento no ha sido bien recibido el el sector porque ni tiene experiencia relevante en el sector.
En concreto, Burgueño, dirige un equipo de profesionales que está trabajando en la "evaluación de la situación y necesidades" de las residencias, y, además, "diseña y prepara las zonas de aislamiento" y forma al personal. Del mismo modo, ha creado "una bolsa de empleo".
La propia Burgueño, en declaraciones al mismo rotativo, explicó que su equipo "ha visitado ya más de 100 residencias": "Siempre lo hacemos por encargo y en colaboración con la Consejería de Sanidad", destacó.
Por su parte, la Consejería de Sanidad aseguró que el papel de Burgueño es "un apoyo puntual que se buscó en el inicio del impacto de la epidemia en las residencias".
Su intervención se ha canalizado mediante una supuesta empresa llamada Cardio Líder, una marca comercial utilizada para la comercialización de desfibriladores. Esta irrupción ha causado el malestar entre los profesionales sanitarios implicados de la Comunidad de Madrid y han criticado la ruptura de la "coordinación entre geriatras".
