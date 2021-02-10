albacete
El alcalde de Albacete, Vicente Casañ, contrató de forma irregular a su propia empresa desde el Ayuntamiento en sus primeros meses de mandato, según recoge el diario El Mundo. El representante de Ciudadanos aprobó publicidad institucional para Veo Radio Producciones, de la que poseía el 50% de las acciones.
Meses después vendió sus participaciones a un familiar, pero los ingresos municipales de la compañía se multiplicaron en su primera etapa al frente del Consistorio. Meses después, vendió sus participaciones a un familiar, pero los ingresos municipales de la compañía se multiplicaron casi por cinco en su primer semestre en el consistorio albaceteño, siempre según el citado diario, que apunta que la Alcaldía concedió al menos cinco contratos de publicidad por valor de 6.380 euros hasta el mes de septiembre.
Computando el segundo semestre al completo, la empresa pasó de percibir 2.000 euros a 9.580. Además, según la información de El Mundo, Casañ no reflejó en su declaración de bienes la posesión de las acciones de esa empresa, a pesar de que sí había declarado su condición de administrador en otra declaración, la de actividades.
Tampoco ha hecho constar en su declaración la posterior venta de esas acciones. Casañ gobierna en la ciudad más poblada de Castilla-La Mancha en virtud de un pacto de Gobierno con el PSOE, por el cual se repartirían el mandato a razón de dos años cada uno, estando previsto que el próximo mes de junio el bastón de mando pase a manos del socialista Emilio Sáez.
El PSOE ganó las elecciones por apenas mil votos de ventaja sobre el Partido Popular, si bien ambas formaciones cosecharon 9 escaños, mientras que Cs cosechó 5 actas. Unidas Podemos consiguió 3 ediles, y Vox entró por primera vez en el arco municipal con un concejal.
