madridActualizado:
La ministra de Igualdad y número dos de Podemos, Irene Montero, ha evitado responder a si el Gobierno debe quitar el título de rey emérito a don Juan Carlos I, pero ha señalado que ve "muy difícil" separar de la institución monárquica "los casos de corrupción, algunos presuntos y otros contrastados, de la familia Borbón".
Irene Montero se ha pronunciado en estos términos en declaraciones a los periodistas a su entrada al curso de verano de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM) organizado por Podemos: "Creo que estoy siendo bastante clara", ha incidido cuando le han preguntado por la posibilidad de que Juan Carlos I se quede sin el título de rey.
La ministra de Igualdad ha llamado la atención sobre "la enorme gravedad" de los supuestos negocios ocultos del rey Juan Carlos y por los que está siendo investigado por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo y ha dicho que el Gobierno debe "velar por la limpieza y la ejemplaridad de las instituciones".
"Nuestra labor tiene que ser firme", ha incidido la número dos de Podemos, que cree que todo el mundo debe tener claro que "todos somos iguales ante la ley" y que "la corrupción es una cosa del pasado" y que "no va a haber impunidad".
La Ejecutiva de Podemos ya cuestionó este viernes la utilidad de la monarquía a raíz de "los numerosos escándalos de corrupción" y pidió abrir un debate "para avanzar hacia una democracia más fuerte".
