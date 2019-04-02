Agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil han detenido al abogado José María Corbín, cuñado de la exalcaldesa de Valencia y exsenadora fallecida, Rita Barberá, en el marco de una operación que investiga la relación de un despacho de letrados con supuestos amaños en contratos del consistorio en época del PP, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
La UCO mantiene abierta la operación con más de una decena de registros y varias detenciones, cuyo número no se ha concretado pero entre las que se encuentra José María Corbín, según fuentes conocedoras de los hechos. La operación se está llevando a cabo bajo coordinación de la Fiscalía.
Según explican las citadas fuentes, los agentes de la UCO se encuentran desde primera hora de este martes en el despacho de José María Corbín en la capital valenciana. Este letrado defiende a Mari Carmen García Fuster, tesorera del PP y mano derecha de Barberá, y que está investigada en la operación Taula.
La gestión del PP valenciano es objeto de varias investigaciones judiciales centradas en adjudicaciones supuestamente fraudulentas a cambio de comisiones ilegales.
