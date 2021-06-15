Estás leyendo: Detenido el vicepresidente tercero de la Diputación de Almería por adjudicaciones irregulares

Público
Público

Corrupción Detenido el vicepresidente tercero de la Diputación de Almería por adjudicaciones irregulares 

El diputado ha sido detenido junto con otras once personas de las provincias de Almería, Barcelona, Girona y Murcia y en Palma de Mallorca en una operación llevada a cabo por la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO).

oscar liria
El vicepresidente tercero de la Diputación de Almería, Óscar Liria, detenido por corrupción. - Diputación Almería

madrid

Actualizado:

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a once personas, entre ellas al vicepresidente tercero de la Diputación Provincial de Almería, Óscar Liria, del PP, por supuestas adjudicaciones irregulares en la compra de material sanitario, han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

Los arrestos han tenido lugar en las provincias de Almería, Barcelona, Girona y Murcia y en Palma de Mallorca en una operación llevada a cabo por la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil bajo la dirección del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Barcelona.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público