La Plataforma X la honestidad ha convocado una manifestación para este lunes enfrente del Congreso de los Diputados para exigir una ley anticorrupción y la aprobación de La Ley Integral de Protección al Denunciante, impulsada por la organización.
"Desde la presentación en el Congreso por parte de Ciudadanos de su propuesta de ley anticorrupción no parece haberse hecho nada al respecto exceptuando enmiendas en mayor o menor número por parte de todos los grupos", añade la organización en un comunicado.
La manifestación tendrá lugar en un contexto que tiene a la Eurocámara como protagonista, ya que acaba de aprobar una mayor protección para aquellos denunciantes anónimos.
El pleno del Parlamento Europeo (PE) dio luz verde a una nueva legislación comunitaria que otorga más protección a las personas que revelen información obtenida en el entorno laboral sobre actividades ilegales o dañinas. La normativa necesita el respaldo de los ministros de los países de la UE, que se da por hecho. Después, los Estados miembros tendrán dos años para aplicarla.
"Mientras dicha normativa europea nos parezca un avance importante en cuanto a la protección de alertadores y denunciantes de corrupción en España se les sigue persiguiendo descaradamente, se les acosa conscientemente ya sea en su trabajo o en su vida privada y se les hostiga y empobrece con procesos judiciales que apenas pueden costear", asegura Plataforma x la honestidad.
