Público
Público

Corrupción El juez sienta en el banquillo a la cúpula de Gürtel por el gran pelotazo de la banda en Arganda del Rey

Abre juicio oral a 21 investigados e impone fianzas cercanas a los 80 millones de euros. Entre los procesados se encuentran los constructores Fernando Martín y Alfonso García Pozuelo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cabecilla de la trama Gürtel, Francisco Correa, y su número dos, Pablo Crespo. - EFE

El cabecilla de la trama Gürtel, Francisco Correa, y su número dos, Pablo Crespo. - EFE

La organización Gürtel se aseguró que los contratos públicos "se adjudicaran confirme a los designios de la banda". Así de contundente se expresa el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José Manuel de la Mata al abrir juicio oral a 21 investigados por la pieza del caso que se centra en el gran pelotazo urbanístico de la trama en Arganda del Rey (Madrid).

El auto dado a conocer este lunes sienta en el banquillo a Francisco Correa y Pablo Crespo, entre otros líderes de Gürtel , así como a los constructores Fernando Martin (Martinsa) y Alfonso García Pozuelo.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad