La organización Gürtel se aseguró que los contratos públicos "se adjudicaran confirme a los designios de la banda". Así de contundente se expresa el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José Manuel de la Mata al abrir juicio oral a 21 investigados por la pieza del caso que se centra en el gran pelotazo urbanístico de la trama en Arganda del Rey (Madrid).
El auto dado a conocer este lunes sienta en el banquillo a Francisco Correa y Pablo Crespo, entre otros líderes de Gürtel , así como a los constructores Fernando Martin (Martinsa) y Alfonso García Pozuelo.
