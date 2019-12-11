La Comunidad de Madrid ha detectado cerca de 200 contratos de la Consejería de Transportes, Infraestructuras y Vivienda relacionados con la trama Púnica que supuestamente sirvieron para financiar actos del PP de Madrid entre 2009 y 2013.
Así lo han confirmado a Efe fuentes del grupo parlamentario de la Asamblea Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida, que solicitó información de este tipo de contratos públicos en una pregunta escrita remitida al Gobierno regional.
En la respuesta, adelantada por la Cadena Ser y a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, el Gobierno regional menciona cerca de 200 contratos con la cláusula del 1%, que obligaba a la empresa adjudicataria a pagar ese porcentaje de la cantidad de la obra en concepto de publicidad y a contratar para ello a un empresario que colaboraba con el partido para desviar el dinero.
La mayoría de estos contratos están vinculados a obras en carreteras autonómicas. Además, algunos de ellos están relacionados directamente con la empresa Mintra (Madrid Infraestructuras del Transporte) que fue extinguida en el año 2011.
El Ejecutivo madrileño reconoce en su respuesta que "no existe constancia de facturas presentadas y pagadas por los contratistas" que contuvieran la cláusula del 1%.
El juez del caso Púnica estima que la caja B del PP madrileño se nutrió de varios millones de euros públicos bajo la supervisión de la expresidenta Esperanza Aguirre y mediante varios mecanismos, uno de ellos el de la cláusula del 1%.
Así consta en el auto de imputación de Aguirre, donde señala que esa cláusula se introdujo en contratos de ocho consejerías, como la de Sanidad, y da una cantidad total aproximada de 5 millones de euros desviados de esta forma entre 2006 y 2008.
