Los contratos irregulares se habrían firmado con el objetivo de obtener comisiones ilegales con la intermediación de sociedades afines al exdirigente del PP

Cristina Cifuentes habla con el presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid en funciones, Ignacio González, tras presentar su programa de gobierno en la primera jornada del pleno de investidura. EFE/Paco Campos
madrid

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón, que instruye la causa Lezo, ha acordado procesar al ex presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ignacio González por la pieza relativa a las irregularidades cometidas en adjudicaciones asociadas a Canal Golf y que tenían como objetivo obtener comisiones ilegales con la intermediación de sociedades afines al exdirigente del PP.

Esta es la tercera pieza de Lezo en la que González es propuesto para sentarse en el banquillo de los acusados, después de las piezas relativas a Emissao y al tren de Navalcarnero. En esta pieza separada número 2, además de al expresidente, García Castellón propone juzgar a su hermano Pablo Manuel González González, al exgerente del Canal de Isabel II Ildefonso de Miguel, a José Antonio Clemente --socio de Pablo González--, y al cuñado del expresidente Juan José Caballero Escudier.

Ahora da 30 días a las partes para que formulen escrito de acusación solicitando la apertura de juicio oral o soliciten el sobreseimiento de la causa.

