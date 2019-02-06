Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Corrupción en el PP El PP financió ilegalmente la campaña de las elecciones generales de 2011 que ganó Rajoy

Los investigadores Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) centran sus pesquisas en 250.000 euros que el PP de Madrid habría hecho llegar al partido a su sede central en la calle Génova para sufragar los gastos de aquella campaña electoral, según informa El Confidencial. Esos pagos se habrían enmascarado con una maraña de facturas falsas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mariano Rajoy durante una comparecencia institucional. EFE/Archivo

Mariano Rajoy durante una comparecencia institucional cuando era presidente del Gobierno. EFE/Archivo

"Mariano Rajoy ganó las elecciones generales de 2011 haciendo trampas". Así de contundente arranca el artículo de El Confidencial en la que este medio informa de que el PP gastó en la campaña electoral de las elecciones generales de 2011 —la que llevó a Mariano Rajoy a la Moncloa— más de lo permitido legalmente. 

Eso es lo que creen los investigadores Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil, que centran sus pesquisas en 250.000 euros que el PP de Madrid habría hecho llegar al partido a su sede central para sufragar aquella campaña electoral. Esos pagos se habrían enmascarado con una maraña de facturas falsas.

Esta acusación se incluye en un informa de la UCO que acaba de ser incorporado al sumario del caso Púnica. Ese informe asegura que el PP habrÍa creado "un auténtico galimatías contable para camuflar el pago de gastos de campaña con dinero de sus cuentas de funcionamiento ordinario, algo prohibido por la normativa".  El Confidencial añade que el PP "sorteó esa limitación ocultando sus movimientos tras un grupo de sociedades pantalla dirigido por Ricardo Vázquez Segura, un empresario de la comunicación imputado ya en la causa".

La UCO sostiene que esas sociedades tenían "un fin meramente instrumental". "El PP de Madrid las habría empleado para mover dinero de diferentes procesos electorales sin ningún tipo de control, también en las generales en las que Rajoy logró convertirse en presidente del Gobierno tras dos intentos fallidos", se puede leer en la información.  

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad