toledoActualizado:
La expresidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha puesto a la venta, por 1,7 millones de euros, su cigarral de Toledo, situado en "una de las mejores zonas de la ciudad", según detalla el portal inmobiliario Idealista.
La compañía Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Larvia comercializa este cigarral de 600 metros cuadrados construidos en una finca de 12.000 metros cuadrados, propiedad de la que fuera también expresidenta del PP regional, secretaria general del partido a nivel nacional y exministra de Defensa.
El chalet, ubicado en la zona de Los Cigarrales-La Bastida, cuenta con cinco habitaciones, tres cuartos de baño, dos terrazas, plaza de garaje y piscina, tal y como recoge el anuncio.
Según indica el portal inmobiliario, está dividido en cuatro plantas y reformado "con las mejores calidades" y en la parte posterior dispone de un apartamento de servicio y cochera para varios vehículos.
