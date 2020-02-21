Estás leyendo: Cospedal pone a la venta su cigarral de Toledo por 1,7 millones de euros

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cospedal Cospedal pone a la venta su cigarral de Toledo por 1,7 millones de euros

La finca, de 12.000 metros cuadrados, de la expresidenta de Castilla-La Mancha se encuentra en la zona de Los Cigarrales-La Bastida.

La expresidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, María Dolores de Cospedal. EP
La expresidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, María Dolores de Cospedal. EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

toledo

Actualizado:

EFE

La expresidenta de Castilla-La Mancha, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha puesto a la venta, por 1,7 millones de euros, su cigarral de Toledo, situado en "una de las mejores zonas de la ciudad", según detalla el portal inmobiliario Idealista.

La compañía Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Larvia comercializa este cigarral de 600 metros cuadrados construidos en una finca de 12.000 metros cuadrados, propiedad de la que fuera también expresidenta del PP regional, secretaria general del partido a nivel nacional y exministra de Defensa.

El chalet, ubicado en la zona de Los Cigarrales-La Bastida, cuenta con cinco habitaciones, tres cuartos de baño, dos terrazas, plaza de garaje y piscina, tal y como recoge el anuncio.

Según indica el portal inmobiliario, está dividido en cuatro plantas y reformado "con las mejores calidades" y en la parte posterior dispone de un apartamento de servicio y cochera para varios vehículos. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú