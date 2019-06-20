Se esperaba que María Dolores de Cospedal intentará esquivar cualquier cuestión espinosa en su declaración como testigo, y la otrora secretaria general del Partido Popular ha seguido a pies juntillas el guion. La exnúmero dos del PP, exministra de Defensa y expresidenta de Castilla La-Mancha ha comparecido este jueves ante el juzgado de lo penal número 31 de Madrid, en el marco del juicio por la destrucción de los discos duros de Luis Bárcenas, por el que el PP se sienta en el banquillo de los acusados.
Ha esquivado, evitado, y mantenido posiciones: el borrado por sobreescritura de 35 pasadas, rallado y la posterior destrucción física de los discos duros, para después arrojarlos a la papelera -como lo describe el auto de la jueza instructora- supone la aplicación de los protocolos del PP que no sabe detallar, ni sabe cuándo se implantaron exactamente. “Se realizó de manera ordinaria y corriente”.
(Habrá ampliación)
