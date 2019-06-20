Público
Bárcenas Cospedal, como testigo: el borrado de los discos duros de Bárcenas "se realizó de manera ordinaria y corriente"

La exsecretaria general del PP no se sale de los márgenes de sus anteriores declaraciones ante la Audiencia Nacional y la Comisión de Investigación sobre la financiación ilegal del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados. La fiscal sólo le ha planteado cuatro preguntas, todas ellas relacionadas con el uso de las llaves de las salas de la sede de Génova, y ninguna sobre los discos duros. Ni siquiera ha pronunciado la palabra "ordenadores".

La exsecretaria general del partido María Dolores de Cospedal a su llegada este jueves a los Juzgados de lo Penal de Madrid para declarar en el juicio por el borrado de los ordenadores de Luis Bárcenas, causa en la que están acusados el partido y tres de sus empleados. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Se esperaba que María Dolores de Cospedal intentará esquivar cualquier cuestión espinosa en su declaración como testigo, y la otrora secretaria general del Partido Popular ha seguido a pies juntillas el guion. La exnúmero dos del PP, exministra de Defensa y expresidenta de Castilla La-Mancha ha comparecido este jueves ante el juzgado de lo penal número 31 de Madrid, en el marco del juicio por la destrucción de los discos duros de Luis Bárcenas, por el que el PP se sienta en el banquillo de los acusados.

Ha esquivado, evitado, y mantenido posiciones: el borrado por sobreescritura de 35 pasadas, rallado y la posterior destrucción física de los discos duros, para después arrojarlos a la papelera -como lo describe el auto de la jueza instructora- supone la aplicación de los protocolos del PP que no sabe detallar, ni sabe cuándo se implantaron exactamente. “Se realizó de manera ordinaria y corriente”.

