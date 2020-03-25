Estás leyendo: Aplausos en el Congreso para homenajear a los sanitarios

COVID-19 Aplausos en el Congreso para homenajear a los sanitarios 

La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, ha interrumpido brevemente el pleno de este miércoles para que los diputados aplaudan también el trabajo y la entrega de los profesionales sanitarios.

25/03/2020.- La presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet (i), ha interrumpido brevemente el pleno del Congreso de este miércoles para que los diputados aplaudan también el trabajo y la entrega de los profesionales sanitarios. Además de la convalidación de
Aplausos en el Congreso para homenajear a los sanitarios. EFE/Mariscal

Madrid

EFE

A las 20.00 horas, mientras el diputado de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, intervenía desde la tribuna de oradores, la presidenta le ha parado. "Como responsables de los ciudadanos haríamos bien en unirnos a quienes están en los balcones", ha proclamado Batet.

Entonces los aproximadamente 40 diputados que han asistido al hemiciclo se han puesto en pie para sumarse al aplauso que desde hace días los ciudadanos dedican a los trabajadores de la sanidad que atienden a los infectados por coronavirus, en situación de extraordinaria saturación.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que poco antes había llegado al Congreso, ha aportado también su homenaje.

