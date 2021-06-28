Estás leyendo: Sánchez asegura que el PIB alcanzará un crecimiento del 18% interanual en el segundo trimestre

Sánchez asegura que el PIB alcanzará un crecimiento del 18% interanual en el segundo trimestre

El presidente del Gobierno se muestra positivo sobre el futuro económico del país hablando de 
recuperación, modernización y crecimiento.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados, a 23 de junio de 2021, en Madrid, (España). E. Parra. POOL / Europa Press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró este lunes que el PIB (Producto Interno Bruto) registrará, durante el segundo trimestre del año, un aumento del 18% respecto al año anterior en el mismo periodo.

Así lo indicó Sánchez en una entrevista en La Ser, donde celebró que ahora mismo hay una "incipiente recuperación económica" en términos de afiliación a la Seguridad Social y que están "por fin" aprobados los planes de recuperación a nivel europeo.

Sánchez menciona la recuperación y modernización de la economía española

"Vamos a tener unos números de crecimiento económicos este año y el que viene, las propias instituciones europeas e internacionales están revisando aún más al alza las previsiones de crecimiento económico y de creación de empleo en nuestro país", añadió. Por tanto, comentó, España cuenta actualmente con una "hoja de ruta" no solamente para "recuperar" sino también para "modernizar" la economía del país.

El presidente del Gobierno comentaba que cuando habla sobre que la "convivencia es fundamental" es porque la "discordia" puede "lastrar" esas "posibilidades de recuperación y modernización".

