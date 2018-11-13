El ex secretario de Organización del PP gallego y expresidente de Special Events, Pablo Crespo, ha ratificado este martes en el Congreso que repartió sobresueldos en el PP gallego, aunque ha rechazado dar los nombres de los receptores. Según ha explicado en la comisión de investigación sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP, estos sobresueldos eran una "compensación" para algunas personas vinculadas con el PP.

Crespo ha destacado que entre los receptores no solo había cargos políticos del partido, sino también periodistas. Aunque ha eludido dar nombres, sí que ha negado que el expresidente del PP Manuel Fraga y el ex secretario general del PP gallego Xosé Cuiña cobraran estos pagos en B. El que fuera mano derecha de Correa ha evitado revelar estos nombres porque, a su juicio, no sería "ni elegante, ni conveniente", ya que "en algunos casos hay fallecidos y personas retiradas de la política", por lo que "no viene al caso exponer sus nombres".

Pablo Crespo fue condenado el pasado mes de mayo a 37 años y medio de prisión por delitos de prevaricación, fraude a las Administraciones Públicas, cohecho activo, falsedad continuada en documento mercantil, malversación de caudales públicos, blanqueo de capitales y tráfico de influencias por la primera etapa de la Gürtel y está procesado o investigado también por otras causas de corrupción, como la relativa a la financiación del PP valenciano.

Estaba previsto que este martes compareciera también en la comisión el consejero delegado del Grupo Azvi, Manuel Contreras Caro. Sin embargo, la semana pasada ya comunicó a la comisión que no podrá hacerlo por estar de viaje fuera de España en esa fecha. Los comisionados deben ahora buscar otro día para interrogarle.



