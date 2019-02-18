Público
Crisis catalana Un 52% de los españoles apuesta por el diálogo en el conflicto de Catalunya

Por contra, un 37,3% es partidario de aplicar el artículo 155 de la Constitución y un 10% no sabe o no contesta. Además, un 58% del conjunto de los españoles se oponen a la concesión de un indulto a los líderes independentistas si son condenados

Fotografía de la Diada de 2017 / EFE

La mayoría de los españoles apuestan por el diálogo para afrontar el conflicto catalán, según dos estudios de opinión que publicaron ayer domingo El Periódico de Cataluña, que otorga a esta opción un porcentaje del 52,6%, y el diario La Vanguardia, con un porcentaje similar, del 52,3%.

Según la encuesta realizada para El Periódico por el Gabinete de Estudios Sociales y Opinión Pública (GESOP), un 52,6% de los españoles creen que el Gobierno debe abordar el conflicto catalán con el "diálogo con los independentistas", mientras un 37,3% son partidarios de aplicar el artículo 155 de la Constitución y un 10,1% no saben o no contestan.

La encuesta señala que el porcentaje de los partidarios del diálogo se eleva hasta el 86,7 % en Catalunya, seguido del 74,1% en el País Vasco y del 62,4% en Galicia.

En cambio, las autonomías donde es más elevado el porcentaje de los partidarios de aplicar el 155 están encabezadas por Andalucía, con un 48,6%, seguida de las dos Castillas con un 46,9% y de Canarias con un 45,2%.

En comunidades como Madrid también son mayoritarios los partidarios del diálogo con un 46,3%, aunque los ciudadanos que prefieren el 155 son el 42,1%, porcentajes muy similares a los de Valencia con un 46,7% y un 42,1%, respectivamente.

En el caso del sondeo de GAD3 que publica La Vanguardia, un 52,3% de los encuestados creen que la vía para resolver el conflicto es "el diálogo entre gobiernos", mientras un 34,2% prefieren aplicar el 155, y un 13,5% no saben o no contestan.

El estudio señala que en Catalunya estos porcentajes son de un 78,5% a favor del diálogo y un 13,5 % son partidarios de recurrir al 155.

Según este rotativo, uno de cada tres votantes de Cs y uno de cada cuatro del PP se inclinan por el diálogo entre los ejecutivos español y autonómico.

Un 58% del conjunto de los españoles se oponen a la concesión de un indulto a los líderes independentistas si son condenados, porcentaje que en Catalunya baja al 39%

