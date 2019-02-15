El presidente del Parlamento Europeo, el conservador italiano Antonio Tajani, ha tomado la decisión de "no autorizar" la conferencia a la que estaba previsto que asistiera el expresident de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont el próximo lunes en la sede de la institución europea en Bruselas, al considerar que la celebración del acto puede plantear un "alto riesgo" para el orden público.
La decisión es el resultado de una evaluación llevada a cabo por la dirección general de Seguridad de la Eurocámara, que ha tenido en cuenta en su análisis la "tensión" suscitada por el juicio en el Tribunal Supremo a líderes independentistas y la reciente "ocupación" que manifestantes hicieron de las instalaciones de la Comisión Europea y el Parlamento europeo en Barcelona.
(Habrá ampliación)
