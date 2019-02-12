Público
Crisis en Catalunya El Tribunal Constitucional anula la propuesta del Parlament de investir president a Puigdemont pese a estar huido

El TC también ha acordado por unanimidad inadmitir un recurso de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell relativo a la recusación del juez Pablo Llarena.

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, ofrece una rueda de prensa, este martes, en la delegación de la Generalitat en Berlín, Alemania, con motivo del comienzo del juicio sobre el 'procés' en el Tribunal Supremo. / EFE

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont, durante la rueda de prensa con motivo del juicio sobre el "procés". / EFE

El pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha decidido por unanimidad anular la resolución del Parlament de Catalunya de enero de 2018 en la que propuso a Carles Puigdemont como candidato a presidente de la Generalitat pese a encontrarse huido de la Justicia.

Fuentes del Tribunal han informado del fallo de esta sentencia, cuyo contenido se dará a conocer en los próximos días. El TC también ha acordado por unanimidad inadmitir un recurso de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell relativo a la recusación del juez Pablo Llarena.

En la primera de las decisiones, el Constitucional anula las resoluciones del presidente del Parlamento de Cataluña, Roger Torrent, del 22 de enero de 2018, por las que proponía la investidura de Carles Puigdemont como candidato a presidente del Gobierno de la Generalitat y por las que convocaba sesión plenaria el 30 de enero de 2018 para votar esa investidura.

En cuanto al recurso de Forcadell, el TC lo inadmite por extemporáneo, pues la causa sigue en curso. La expresidenta del Parlament recurrió al Constitucional al rechazar el Supremo el incidente de recusación que presentó contra el instructor de la causa del "procés", Pablo Llarena.

