El columnista y miembro fundador de Ciudadanos Arcadi Espada vuelve a la carga. Tras la jornada de este lunes, en la que tres miembros importantes del ala más liberal del partido abandonaron el proyecto de Albert Rivera, Espada ha arremetido contra el líder de la formación naranja por "perder el contacto con la realidad".

En una columna publicada en El Mundo, bajo el título Malo para España y ya no digamos para Ciudadanos, el periodista ha asegurado que Rivera es "un príncipe cada vez más ensimismado y solitario". Como ya hizo en otro artículo, el que fuera promotor del partido sostiene que Cs ha tomado "una mala decisión" tras las elecciones del 28A al no pactar con el PSOE: "Ya no cabe duda de lo malo que está siendo para Cs que sus dirigentes hayan tomado la decisión de evitar, incluso, el mero contacto físico, como prueba la renuncia de Rivera a acudir a Moncloa tras la llamada del presidente".

Considera que Cs ha tenido la posibilidad de controlar a Pedro Sánchez desde el Gobierno. No para asentir a la investidura –en sus palabras–: "Muy distinto habría sido que Cs hubiese ofrecido a los españoles, en primer lugar, y luego al PSOE -y luego a Macron, traducido-, un minucioso programa de Gobierno y las condiciones para ejecutarlo, incluido el reparto de responsabilidades que le pareciese idóneo".

Sin embargo, los dirigentes de Cs no han sabido llevar a cabo "ese trabajo". "No es nuevo: lo que impidió que Arrimadas se presentara a la investidura en Cataluña no fue una decisión estratégica, sino la pura impotencia intelectual y política", critica.