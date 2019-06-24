Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis en Ciudadanos Arrimadas rechaza la autocrítica tras el portazo de Roldán y defiende que la estrategia de Cs está avalada por las urnas

La portavoz nacional del partido anuncia que Marcos de Quinto ocupará el puesto de Roldán en la Ejecutiva y Edmundo Bal será el nuevo portavoz adjunto en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
La portavoz de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión de la Ejecutiva celebrada este lunes en la sede del partido de la calle Alcalá. /EFE

La portavoz de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas /EFE

No habrá autocrítica en Ciudadanos tras la dimisión de su portavoz económico, Toni Roldán, y, lo más importante, no habrá un cambio de estrategia respecto a los pactos de gobierno. La portavoz de la Ejecutiva nacional del partido, Inés Arrimadas, ha defendido que la estrategia del partido ha sido avalada por las urnas en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril y ha recordado que Roldán votó en el seno de la dirección de Cs a favor de la estrategia que ha provocado su dimisión.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad