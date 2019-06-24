No habrá autocrítica en Ciudadanos tras la dimisión de su portavoz económico, Toni Roldán, y, lo más importante, no habrá un cambio de estrategia respecto a los pactos de gobierno. La portavoz de la Ejecutiva nacional del partido, Inés Arrimadas, ha defendido que la estrategia del partido ha sido avalada por las urnas en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril y ha recordado que Roldán votó en el seno de la dirección de Cs a favor de la estrategia que ha provocado su dimisión.
((Habrá ampliación))
