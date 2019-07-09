La coordinadora de Ciudadanos en Lorca, Irene Ruiz Alcázar, ha dimitido de todos sus cargos en el partido, un proyecto político con el que ya no se siente identificada, ha señalado, siguiendo la decisión del exdiputado Toni Roldán, que abandonó la formación el pasado 24 junio.
En su perfil en la red social Facebook, Ruiz Alcázar ha comunicado su renuncia al cargo de coordinadora local en Lorca, que ostentaba desde julio de 2017, así como a los de coordinadora del comité territorial del Guadalentín y al de miembro del comité autonómico de CS en la Región de Murcia.
"No puedo continuar en un proyecto político con el que ya no me siento identificada", afirma la que fuera número dos en la candidatura a las elecciones municipales del pasado mayo por Ciudadanos, al que se afilió hace cuatro años.
Irene Ruiz afirma que no se va del partido porque ella haya cambiado, sino "porque Ciudadanos ha cambiado", y adjunta el vídeo de la rueda de prensa del exportavoz de Economía Toni Roldán que dejó sus cargos por no compartir la estrategia del presidente de la formación, Albert Rivera, en relación a sus apoyos a PP e indirectamente a Vox, y que ella dice suscribir "palabra por palabra".
Añade "desear de corazón que, en algún momento, Ciudadanos retome el rumbo que no debió perder nunca".
