MadridActualizado:
La Fiscalía Provincial de Ourense ha abierto de oficio diligencias para investigar si existe "un posible delito contra el medio ambiente" por tirar dos vagones de un tren descarrilado en Carballeda de Valdeorras (Ourense) hacia el cauce del río Sil.
Según explican fuentes judiciales, la Fiscalía de Ourense abre este procedimiento "una vez que ha tenido conocimiento de los hechos que se produjeron en ese tramo" de la vía del tren.
El objetivo es "determinar si tiene alcance penal" y si existe un delito contra el medio ambiente. De tal forma, si la Fiscalía de Ourense entiende que ha habido indicios de delito se presentaría una denuncia en el juzgado, mientras que en caso contrario se archivaría.
Un tren de mercancías descarriló el 28 de julio cerca del núcleo de Sobradelo y, dentro de las tareas para reabrir la vía, el pasado domingo una máquina empujó dos vagones, de forma que uno llegó al río y el otro quedó volcado en el terraplén.
Ante estos hechos, la Xunta de Galicia ha iniciado un expediente sancionador contra el Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif) en el que propone una multa de 35.000 euros por una "falta grave" por lo sucedido. La Confederación Miño-Sil avanzó también que estudia una sanción económica.
Por su parte, el Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif) inició el miércoles el operativo para retirar los vagones de mercancías en el punto en el que descarriló el tren en Carballeda.
