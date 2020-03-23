Estás leyendo: Alberto Fabra, expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, ingresa en la UCI tras empeorar su estado por el coronavirus

La crisis del coronavirus Alberto Fabra, expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana, ingresa en la UCI tras empeorar su estado por el coronavirus

Se encuentra en la UCI del Hospital de Castellón desde el pasado domingo

El expresidente de la Generalitat valenciana, Alberto Fabra.
El expresidente de la Generalitat valenciana, Alberto Fabra.

castellón

efe

El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y senador territorial por la Comunitat Alberto Fabra se encuentra en la UCI del Hospital General de Castellón desde este domingo. 

Según han informado fuentes del Partido Popular, Fabra fue trasladado a la UCI tras empeorar su estado de salud derivado de la contracción del COVID-19 y se encuentra ahora "bajo supervisión médica y estable".

Fabra había ingresado el martes en el centro hospitalario después de manifestar los síntomas asociados a la enfermedad, y tras someterse a las pruebas los resultados confirmaron que es portador del COVID-19.

El senador agradeció en un comunicado las muestras de cariño que comenzó a recibir de su círculo familiar y personal, y expresó su "reconocimiento más sincero a todos y cada uno del personal sanitario que estos días está trabajando sin descanso, ayudando a los castellonenses, y demostrando que estamos en las mejores manos".

