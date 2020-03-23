castellón
El expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana y senador territorial por la Comunitat Alberto Fabra se encuentra en la UCI del Hospital General de Castellón desde este domingo.
Según han informado fuentes del Partido Popular, Fabra fue trasladado a la UCI tras empeorar su estado de salud derivado de la contracción del COVID-19 y se encuentra ahora "bajo supervisión médica y estable".
Fabra había ingresado el martes en el centro hospitalario después de manifestar los síntomas asociados a la enfermedad, y tras someterse a las pruebas los resultados confirmaron que es portador del COVID-19.
El senador agradeció en un comunicado las muestras de cariño que comenzó a recibir de su círculo familiar y personal, y expresó su "reconocimiento más sincero a todos y cada uno del personal sanitario que estos días está trabajando sin descanso, ayudando a los castellonenses, y demostrando que estamos en las mejores manos".
