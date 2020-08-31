Estás leyendo: Banqueros, empresarios y agentes sociales, en la conferencia de Pedro Sánchez para afrontar la crisis

Público
Público

Crisis del coronavirus Banqueros, empresarios y agentes sociales, en la conferencia de Pedro Sánchez para afrontar la crisis

Más de un centenar de invitados estaban citados al acto con el que el presidente del Gobierno ha arrancado el curso político. Todos han estado departiendo con los miembros del Ejecutivo, con mascarillas pero sin la distancia de seguridad. 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c) conversa con el presidente de la Fundación La Caixa, Isidre Fainé (i) y el presidente de Telefónica, José María Pallete (d) tras la conferencia "España puede. Recuperación, Transformación, Resiliencia" en La
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c) conversa con el presidente de la Fundación La Caixa, Isidre Fainé (i) y el presidente de Telefónica, José María Pallete (d) tras la conferencia "España puede. Recuperación, Transformación, Resiliencia" en La Casa de América en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Banqueros, empresarios y agentes sociales, así como gran parte de los ministros del Gobierno, se han dado cita este lunes en la Casa América de Madrid para escuchar la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con la que, bajó el título de España puede, hablará de sus recetas para afrontar la crisis provocada por el coronavirus.

Todos ellos han podido departir en la sala, con mascarillas pero sin la distancia de seguridad, mientras esperaban la llegada del presidente del Gobierno.

Al acto estaban citados más de un centenar de invitados, fundamentalmente del mundo económico pero también de la cultura y el activismo social, además del Gobierno en pleno salvo los titulares de Cultura y Universidades.

El presidente de Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (i) junto a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero (c) y el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque (2d), con el presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, antes del comienzo de la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Casa América, en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal/POOL
La presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Patricia Botín (c), y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero (i), antes de la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE/ Mariscal

Entre los empresarios, la presidenta del Santander, Ana Botín, y la de Red Eléctrica, Beatriz Corredor; y los presidentes de Telefónica, José María Alvarez Pallete; Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán; Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri; BBVA, Carlos Torres; ACS, Florentino Pérez; Repsol, Antonio Brufau; Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, e Inditex, Pablo Isla.

El secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, a su llegada a la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Casa América. EFE/ Luca Piergiovanni
El jefe de Gabinete de Presidencia de Gobierno, Iván Redondo (d), conversa con el presidente de Telefonica, José María Álvarez-Pallete (i), y el presidente de La Fundación La Caixa, Isidre Faine (c), antes del comienzo la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Casa América. EFE/ Mariscal

También asisten el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; los secetarios generales de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, respectivamente. Entre los representantes de medios de comunicación, la presidenta de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo; la de Efe, Gabriela Cañas y el presidente de Europa Press, Asís Martín de Cabiedes.

La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo (i) conversa con el presidente de CEOE, Antonio Garamendi (d), tras la conferencia de Pedro Sánchez "España puede. Recuperación, Transformación, Resiliencia" en La Casa de América en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias (i) conversa con el presidente del BBVA, Carlos Torres (i) junto con el ministro de Seguridad Social, José María Escrivá (c) tras la conferencia de Pedro Sánchez "España puede. Recuperación, Transformación, Resiliencia" en La Casa de América en Madrid. EFE/ Mariscal

Del mundo de la cultura, se encuentraban en Casa de América el pianista James Rhodes, el escritor Lorenzo Silva y la actriz Concha Velasco, además del director del Instituto Cervantes Luis García Montero.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público