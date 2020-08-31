MADRID
Banqueros, empresarios y agentes sociales, así como gran parte de los ministros del Gobierno, se han dado cita este lunes en la Casa América de Madrid para escuchar la conferencia del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, con la que, bajó el título de España puede, hablará de sus recetas para afrontar la crisis provocada por el coronavirus.
Todos ellos han podido departir en la sala, con mascarillas pero sin la distancia de seguridad, mientras esperaban la llegada del presidente del Gobierno.
Al acto estaban citados más de un centenar de invitados, fundamentalmente del mundo económico pero también de la cultura y el activismo social, además del Gobierno en pleno salvo los titulares de Cultura y Universidades.
Entre los empresarios, la presidenta del Santander, Ana Botín, y la de Red Eléctrica, Beatriz Corredor; y los presidentes de Telefónica, José María Alvarez Pallete; Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán; Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri; BBVA, Carlos Torres; ACS, Florentino Pérez; Repsol, Antonio Brufau; Acciona, José Manuel Entrecanales, e Inditex, Pablo Isla.
También asisten el presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; los secetarios generales de CCOO y UGT, Unai Sordo y Pepe Álvarez, respectivamente. Entre los representantes de medios de comunicación, la presidenta de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo; la de Efe, Gabriela Cañas y el presidente de Europa Press, Asís Martín de Cabiedes.
Del mundo de la cultura, se encuentraban en Casa de América el pianista James Rhodes, el escritor Lorenzo Silva y la actriz Concha Velasco, además del director del Instituto Cervantes Luis García Montero.
