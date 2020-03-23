Estás leyendo: Esperanza Aguirre y su marido reciben el alta tras cuatro días hospitalizados por Covid-19

La crisis del coronavirus Esperanza Aguirre y su marido reciben el alta tras cuatro días hospitalizados por Covid-19

Aguirre y su esposo habían sido ingresados el pasado jueves en el Hospital Fundación Jiménez Díaz de la capital

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, en una imagen de archivo.- EUROPA PRESS
Actualizado:

servimedia

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre y su marido, Fernando Ramírez de Haro, recibieron este lunes el alta en el Hospital Fundación Jiménez Díaz tras pasar cuatro días ingresados al dar positivo en la prueba de coronavirus, según confirmaron a Servimedia fuentes conocedoras de su estado de salud.

Tanto Aguirre como su esposo fueron ingresados el pasado jueves en este hospital público de la capital para ser tratados de coronavirus, tras empezar a tener síntomas y dar positivo en la prueba analítica.

Esperanza Aguirre, de 68 años, fue ministra de Educación y Cultura entre 1996 y 1999, presidenta del Senado entre 1999 y 2002 y de la Comunidad de Madrid entre 2003 y 2012. También ejerció como presidenta del Partido Popular de la Comunidad de Madrid entre 2004 y 2016.

Aguirre dio positivo después de conocerse que otros destacados dirigentes actuales del PP de Madrid han contraído el coronavirus, como es el caso de la actual presidenta autonómica, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y sus consejeras de Medio Ambiente, Paloma Martín, y de Presidencia, Eugenia Carbelledo.

Después de cuatro días atendidos en el hospital, el estado de salud de Aguirre y de su marido ha mejorado y han recibido el alta para marcharse a casa a continuar con la recuperación.

