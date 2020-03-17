Estás leyendo: El Gobierno garantiza 100.000 millones en avales para dar liquidez a las empresas

la crisis del coronavirus El Gobierno garantiza 100.000 millones en avales para dar liquidez a las empresas

El Ejecutivo prevé que, si se incorpora al sector privado, se puedan movilizar entre 150.000 y 200.000 millones en el sistema económico.

17/03/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c) preside la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en el palacio de la Moncloa este martes donde se deciden las nuevas las medidas adoptadas contra el coronavirus. EFE/Moncloa
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c) preside la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en el palacio de la Moncloa este martes donde se deciden las nuevas las medidas adoptadas contra el coronavirus. EFE/Moncloa

sevilla

raúl bocanegra

Uno de los grandes objetivos del paquete de medidas anunciado por el presidente Pedro Sánchez es darle liquidez a las empresas. Así, el presidente anunció una línea de avales por valor de hasta 100.000 millones que permitirá, si se incorpora al sector privado, según la previsión del Ejecutivo, movilizar entre 150.000 y 200.000 millones en el sistema económico.

También anunció Sánchez una línea de avales de 2.000 millones para empresas exportadoras con mecanismos ágiles y medidas para facilitar la reestructuración de créditos a exportación agrarias afectadas por la sequía.

"Para preservar el tejido empresarial y el empleo es fundamental que asumamos una idea: que esta crisis es temporal y que debe tratarse como temporal", dijo el presidente.

