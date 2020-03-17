sevilla
Ante el desplome en la capitalización bursátil de algunas de las compañías del Íbex-35 por la crisis del coronavirus, el Gobierno de España ha decidido impedir que empresas de fuera de la UE puedan comprar compañías energéticas y de otros sectores considerados estratégicos.
Así, entre las medidas adoptadas este martes, según anunció el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, está la modificación de las normas que regulan las inversiones desde el exterior para evitar que el declive bursátil de los últimos días sea aprovechado por operadores ajenos a la Unión.
Extrema volatilidad
El presidente Sánchez lo expresó de este modo: "Hemos reformado la normativa sobre inversiones exteriores para impedir que empresas de países de fuera de la UE puedan hacerse con el control de entidades españolas en sectores estratégicos".
El presidente aseguró que lo que se pretende con ello es evitar que compañías extranjeras aprovechen la "caída coyuntural" del valor de las acciones "en esta situación de crisis económica y de extrema volatilidad los mercados financieros".
