Estás leyendo: El Gobierno propone reducción de jornada, líneas de créditos a Pymes y aplazamiento fiscal

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La crisis del coronavirus El Gobierno propone reducción de jornada, líneas de créditos a Pymes y aplazamiento fiscal 

Sánchez adelanta que Europa flexibilizará las normas del pacto de estabilidad para paliar los efectos económicos del Coronavirus. El presidente vaticina semanas difíciles, pero dijo que para combatirla "hará lo que falta, donde haga falta y cuando haga falta".

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes las medidas que contemplará el plan de choque económico del Gobierno para luchar contra el coronavirus y que contemplará, entre otras actuaciones: reducción de jornadas y ajustes de plantilla temporales; líneas de crédito a las Pymes para que tengan liquidez; aplazamiento o moratoria de las obligaciones tributarias y una mayor inversión en el suministro de medicamentos y atención sanitaria.

Todas estas medidas serán concretadas y negociadas este jueves con los agentes sociales, para después ser aprobadas en un Consejo de Ministros Extraordinario que se celebrara ese mismo día.

Sánchez, que compareció en conferencia de prensa tras una Cumbre Europea extraordinaria celebrada por videoconferencia, también anunció que la voluntad de la Unión Europea es flexibilizar las normas del pacto de estabilidad. Además, apuntó que desde España también se ha pedido a Europa que se implique en medidas para dar liquidez a la Pymes.

El presidente del Gobierno defendió la gestión hecha hasta ahora por el Ejecutivo, asegurando que se ha guiado por confiar la dirección técnica a los expertos, buscar las coordinación máxima con las comunidades autónomas, seguir muy de cerca la evolución de la crisis y una total transparencia informativa.

Sánchez avanzó que van a venir "semanas difíciles" pero aseguró que se va a superar esta crisis sanitaria y económica. En este sentido, hizo un llamamiento a la sociedad civil para que cada uno de sus integrantes asuma su papel y siga las recomendaciones que emanan de los expertos. En especial, el presidente insistió en extremar las medidas de higiene.

Sánchez hizo un llamamiento a los ciudadanos para que sigan las recomendaciones de los expertos

En este sentido, queriendo adoptar un tono un tanto épico, Sánchez aseguró que se va a superar esta crisis, "y para combatirla haremos lo que haga falta, donde haga falta y cuando haga falta", dijo.

El presidente del Gobierno no quiso entrar en las críticas que han llegado desde la oposición y pidió que un tema de esta gravedad requiere que haya unidad, por lo que quiso lanzar un mensaje de tranquilidad: "Juntos superaremos el coronavirus", afirmó.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú